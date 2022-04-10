What does H/9 mean in MLB The Show 22?

While you are looking at a player’s attributes in MLB The Show 22, it is important to know what each entry means. Whether it is for your created ballplayer or a person’s card in Diamond Dynasty, you will want to know what parts of the game that player excels at and where they may lack. You may wonder what the attribute H/9 means on the pitcher’s side. Here is what it stands for.

H/9 in MLB The Show 22 means that is your pitcher’s ability to limit hard contact against hitters they face. The higher this number, the less likely a hitter will square up a ball for a base hit. While it is possible to still make outs on hard-hit balls, that leaves a lot of room for more home runs, doubles, and triples against you.

If this number is higher than the K/9 value, it means they excel at generating contact and don’t get many strikeouts. Typically, you can combine this with a decent BB/9 value as well. These players can get deeper into games without their pitch count ballooning if used correctly.

In MLB stat keeping, H/9 means hits per nine innings (a normal regulation game without extra innings). So, you can also consider this a measurement of how well your pitcher performs the longer they are on the mound. As they tire, you can get a good idea, will the ball be hit harder against them, or will they still be able to manage.