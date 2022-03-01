What does the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen do in Elden Ring?

You’ll receive a variety of items as you explore the world of Elden Ring. One of the more notable vital items you can receive is the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen. With it, you’ll be able to unlock a variety of powers that were exclusively used by the boss, the Full Moon Queen. This guide covers what you need to do with the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen and how it works in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to head back to the Finger Reader at the Roundtable Hold and talk with them about your adventure. Now that you’ve defeated the second known wielder of the fragment of the Elden Ring, you can now unlock a variety of exclusive weapons through the Finger Reader.

The Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen gives you access to the Carian Regal Scepter or Rennala’s Full Moon spell. The Carian Regal Scepter is a weapon that bases almost entirely on Intelligence but has small stats in Strength and Dexterity. However, you’ll need at least 60 Intelligence to wield this staff. As for the spell, Rennala’s Full Moon, you will need 70 Intelligence to cast it, and with it, you’ll be able to create a full moon to send out after your foes.