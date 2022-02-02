Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first game in the franchise set in the ancient Hisui region. This location that would eventually become Sinnoh functions very differently to typical modern Pokémon regions and as part of that there are a bunch of new teams tasked with providing order.

The main people who run Jublife Village in the Hisui region are The Galaxy Team. This team is split into multiple parts including the Research Corps which the player will join and progress within during the game, and also the Security Corps.

From the getgo, you’ll meet members of the Security Corps and continue dealing with them throughout your adventure, but you may be wondering exactly what this group of people do.

What does the Security Corps do in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Security Corps is a group of Galaxy Team members who are tasked with escorting players to and from Jublife City, rescuing them after they fall unconscious from too much damage, and providing different Pokémon optimization functions to players. You can also get different research missions from their members while traveling around Hisui.

Zisu leads the Security Corps and players can speak to her for a variety of options including teaching their new Pokémon moves, mastering current moves, exchanging different items, and teaching players about different Pokémon and battles.

If you’re looking to use any of these functions, Zisu can be found at the training grounds in Jublife City. Visiting her is the perfect way to optimize your Pokémon party and make sure that you’re getting the most from their skills.