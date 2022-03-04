What does the Shipping Request Form item do in Risk of Rain 2?

The popular Risk of Rain 2 has released its first paid DLC in the form of Survivors of the Void, and the DLC has loads of new mechanics and items for survivors to discover. Among these items is the Shipping Request Form, a new uncommon drop.

The uncommon item Shipping Request Form brings survivors a delivery station that contains two items. The drop is similar to the multi-shop terminal but is on fire, and the items within are free. The delivery station will only spawn if a player holds this item on the beginning of the stage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Picking up this item during the progression of a stage will not force an additional multi-shop to spawn. The Shipping Request Form also stacks, and stacking the forms alters the rarity chance of each item in the multi-shop. At the initial pickup, the delivery multi-shop has a 79%/20%/1% for common, uncommon, and legendary items respectively. How these percentages increase per form obtained isn’t entirely clear yet.

In a title such as Risk of Rain 2, where power hinges on the item stacks and types that are picked up, the Shipping Request Form can help bolster an arsenal at little to no cost. Prioritize picking this uncommon item up early in a run to reap the rewards through the match.