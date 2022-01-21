What games are verified for Steam Deck?
There are plenty of titles available to play on Valve’s new handheld.
Valve’s Steam Deck is reportedly still on track for a February 2022 release, bringing handheld goodness to PC gamers everywhere. The company is currently in the process of working through the considerable catalog of games and verifying which ones are prepared for play on the new console. It’s a gradual process, but Valve has already confirmed some select titles for use, according to SteamDB.
Currently, there are three categories in use: Verified, which means the game is good to go on the new device; Playable, which means that the game functions fine but may have some issues, ranging from text size issues to problems with cross-platform saving; and Unsupported, those games that lack support for the Steam Deck altogether. This latter category is mostly comprised of VR games, which the Steam Deck explicitly does not support, but there are still one or two other games that aren’t supported at present.
If SteamDB isn’t your thing, Redditor Priception_Offical has even found a workaround to display the info on the Steam website directly, though it’s far from an elegant solution, requiring fiddling around with some Firefox settings:
In any case, here’s the current rundown of which games are Verified, Playable, and Unsupported on Steam Deck.
Verified (38 games)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Ape Out
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Castle Crashers
- Celeste
- Circuit Superstars
- Cuphead
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Death’s Door
- Death Stranding
- Dishonored
- Final Fantasy
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Into the Breach
- Mad Max
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- The Messenger
- Noita
- Portal 2
- Psychonauts 2
- Rad
- Record of Lodoss War – Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Tunche
- Webbed
Playable (24 games)
- Among Trees
- Black Skylands
- Bravely Default II
- Cats in Time
- Cookie Clicker
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Factorio
- Farming Simulator 19
- Inscryption
- NieR: Automata
- Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Slay the Spire
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Sword of Legends Online
- Tomb Raider
- Tribes of Midgard
- Valheim
- War Thunder
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Unsupported (5 games)
- Arizona Sunshine
- Budget Cuts
- Job Simulator
- Persona 4 Golden
- theBlue