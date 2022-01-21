What games are verified for Steam Deck?

Valve’s Steam Deck is reportedly still on track for a February 2022 release, bringing handheld goodness to PC gamers everywhere. The company is currently in the process of working through the considerable catalog of games and verifying which ones are prepared for play on the new console. It’s a gradual process, but Valve has already confirmed some select titles for use, according to SteamDB.

Currently, there are three categories in use: Verified, which means the game is good to go on the new device; Playable, which means that the game functions fine but may have some issues, ranging from text size issues to problems with cross-platform saving; and Unsupported, those games that lack support for the Steam Deck altogether. This latter category is mostly comprised of VR games, which the Steam Deck explicitly does not support, but there are still one or two other games that aren’t supported at present.

If SteamDB isn’t your thing, Redditor Priception_Offical has even found a workaround to display the info on the Steam website directly, though it’s far from an elegant solution, requiring fiddling around with some Firefox settings:

In any case, here’s the current rundown of which games are Verified, Playable, and Unsupported on Steam Deck.

Verified (38 games)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Ape Out

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Circuit Superstars

Cuphead

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Death’s Door

Death Stranding

Dishonored

Final Fantasy

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hollow Knight

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

The Messenger

Noita

Portal 2

Psychonauts 2

Rad

Record of Lodoss War – Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

Total War: Warhammer II

Tunche

Webbed

Playable (24 games)

Among Trees

Black Skylands

Bravely Default II

Cats in Time

Cookie Clicker

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Dyson Sphere Program

Factorio

Farming Simulator 19

Inscryption

NieR: Automata

Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders

Slay the Spire

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica

Sword of Legends Online

Tomb Raider

Tribes of Midgard

Valheim

War Thunder

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Unsupported (5 games)