How to check if games in your Steam library are compatible with the Steam Deck

Ahead of the upcoming February 25 launch of the Steam Deck, Valve has thankfully released a new tool that will allow Steam users to check the compatible rating badge of the games in their library. You can try it out yourself by going to the new “My Games” section on the Steam Deck’s page, the tool requires users to sign into their Steam account to check if their games are divided into one of four categories.

Verified (green checkmark) –The game works great on Steam Deck, right out of the box.

Playable (yellow exclamation mark) – The game may require some manual tweaking to play.

Unsupported (grey crossed-out circle) – The game is currently not functual on Steam Deck.

Unknown (dotted question mark) – We haven’t checked this game for compatiability yet.

In order for games to earn a verified Steam Deck badge, they need a couple of requirements including: full controller support, supporting Steam Deck’s native resolution, no compatibility warnings, Proton support, and anti-cheat. Valve says it’s reviewing “more titles than ever before” but reiterates that the process of handing out compatibility badges is still “ongoing” so users should check back often for compatibility updates.

While Valve has a long way to go, it has already verified 400+ games on its platform including games like Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 4 Golden, Yakuza 1-3, Portal 2 and many more. Competitors like Epic Games and GOG won’t be supported on the handheld in an official capacity, but the device is still a PC at the end of the day. So you can install Windows 11 to access other PC platforms on the device.