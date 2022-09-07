What happened to Marissa Marcel in Immortality? Answered

The lost footage mystery of Immortality ultimately has a few questions that need to be solved, and none are straightforward. The most pressing question posed by the title, however, is precisely deciphering what happened to Marissa Marcel in Immortality. The answer to this is concerning, if not outright gruesome, and is the final clip in the game, occurring on September 25, 1999.

What happened to Marissa Marce – The final clip of Immortality

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final clip of Immortality is disturbing: Marissa Marcel is sitting on a chair between two studio lights, and Amy Archer walks up and pours gasoline all over Marissa, saving her face for last. Amy Archer then lights a match and tosses it at Marissa Marcel, who ignites.

This is not a scene of struggle: Marissa is clearly mindful and understanding of what is occurring. If players haven’t found the Frankie Santora scene of Minksy, this may be a bit confusing. Why is Amy Archer, not seen until Two of Everything, in the final scene with Marissa Marcel’s death, and what is the significance of Marissa being burned alive?

Why is Amy Archer in the final scene?

Amy Archer was possessed by one of the Other Ones after viewing the accidental murder of Carl Greenwood in scene 17A of Minsky, which was the final clip filmed for that movie on August 30, 1970. From the accidental death of Carl Greenwood, when scrubbed in reverse multiple times (with each scrubbing resulting in unique sub-clips), players discover that cremation is difficult to ‘come back from,’ and results in ‘an infinity of nothing, and then…’ for the Other Ones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Why was Marissa Marcel burned alive in Immortality?

Once again, players need to reflect on the death of Carl Greenwood in Minsky. Carl Greenwood’s possessor, called the Other One, reflects on an ‘eternity of nothing’ once Carl Greenwood’s body is cremated. Players find out Amy Archer is possessed by this being upon watching the death of Carl Greenwood on film, implying that once a corpse is disposed of, another being must watch the death on film in order for the otherworldly parasite to switch hosts.

Marissa Marcel, being incinerated, destroys the body immediately, allowing for the One to jump hosts into whomever watches the scene. If players scrub the scene of Marissa Marcel’s death backward, to the point of Amy Archer kissing Marissa Marcel (before using the clapperboard), the scene will change to the Other Ones in the same configuration, with Marissa’s One and Carl’s One taking the place of Marissa and Amy Archer respectively.

Players will need to ultimately scrub this final scene three times to experience three unique clips, all centered on the burning of Marissa and the Other Ones. Once complete, head back to the clip gallery and attempt to filter clips by title: they will reveal yet another message from the Other Ones, celebrating the players’ tenacity and ingenuity in the worst way possible.