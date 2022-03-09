What happens to Kavvoh after Blood for Blood in Horizon Forbidden West?

Kavvoh is the NPC that you must save in the Blood for Blood side quest in Horizon Forbidden West. He turns away from the Tenakth and sides with Regalla early on but soon realizes that her rebellion isn’t what he thought it was. When Aloy meets him, he’s warning a settlement about an attack, and you manage to halt it thanks to his efforts. This guide explains what happens to Kavvoh after you save him.

Kavvoh returns to The Grove with Dekka

Screenshot by Gamepur

As Dekka had hoped, Kavvoh returns to The Grove with her. You can find them both milling around in the museum part of the settlement. See the map reference above for their exact location. When you speak to Dekka, she’ll be standing with Kavvoh, happy that her only living relative is next to her and trying to ingratiate himself with his tribe once again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kavvoh is an interesting side character because his only role is to appear as a suspicious liar. Aloy initially mistrusts him but sees the benefit of following up his lead just in case it happens to be true. You can see the whole tale unfold by completing the Blood for Blood side quest, which also shows how much family means to Dekka, a grandmother who has outlived almost her entire family.