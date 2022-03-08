What happens to Natikka after The Deluge in Horizon Forbidden West?

You’ll meet many memorable characters throughout your time with Horizon Forbidden West. Each one feels vital in their own way, but you’re often never given a chance to catch up with them outside of the quest or errand they appear in. This guide explains what happens to Natikka, the NPC you meet in The Deluge side quest after that quest is finished.

She fulfils her dream

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve completed The Deluge side quest, you can find Natikka at The Grove, home of the Tenakth. She finally accomplishes her goal of becoming a Marshal, having gotten her tribe back on its feet after the flood, that is. You can speak to her in one of the museum rooms in The Grove. See above for a map reference for Natikka’s location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s no reward to be gained from speaking to Natikka after she becomes a Marshal. The only thing you get out of this interaction is the satisfaction that she ended up getting what she wanted, and you managed to help her achieve that goal by saving her tribe and impacting her life in some small way. She fondly remembers her old commander but respects the position she’s been given, even being strict with herself even when it comes to Aloy.