How to complete The Deluge side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

A devastating mudslide has destroyed the village of Bleeding Mark and left the survivors trapped in the wreckage. Without your help, they won’t be able to escape the Snapjaws waiting for them in the water. Time for the Savior of Meridian to save the day. This is how you complete The Deluge side quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

You will need to find this side quest by discovering its location. It will automatically be given to you when you find the destroyed village. Head up north above The Greenswell Salvage Contractor. You will find the village in an extremely watery area. and be tasked with investigating. You will spot some machines on the far side. Take them out to continue.

During the fight, you will probably hear some survivors screaming for help. They are stuck on a watchtower with no way to get down. Head over to the large crane in the area. You will need to get the crane into position so the survivors can use it to get down. Start by clearing the rubble with your Pullcaster. Afterward, jump into the water to the left of the crane platform to clear out some Firegleam.

Once those are taken care of, go to the platform across from the crane arm. Climb the small tower there and use your Pullcaster to clear the rubble on the crane arm. This will give you access to the ladder on the crane. Climb up the crane and shoot the wires holding the arm up. This will cause the arm to fall to the platform the survivors are stuck on. They will tell you about more survivors that need help.

Head over to the west side of the village to find a broken tower with more survivors trapped inside. You need to find a way to get into the building. Push over the tree to get into the tower. After that, the climbing path inside is pretty straightforward. Get to the top of the building and jump to the other side. Jump through the hole with the ladder to land where the survivors are.

Talk to the survivors and you will be tasked with finding a way out. Use your Pullcaster to pull down the beams inside the building and remove the vent. After that, the survivors should be able to get out and the objective will be complete. Go talk to Natikka to get your last object; rescuing Kentokk.

Clear the debris in front of The Gouge and rappel down the mining shaft on the other side. You will get a cutscene at the bottom where you find Kentokk. After the cutscene, use your Pullcaster to climb up to the beam and get to the air vent. On the other side of the vent, use your Pullcaster to bring down a box and continue forward. Climb your way up the mineshaft, using your Pullcaster when needed to open up a wall or two. Eventually, you will find some Firegleam on the wall, destroy it to cause the mines to flood and rescue Kentokk. After the cutscene, the quest will be complete.