It took a long time for Kirby to make the full jump to a 3D game and Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a great first leap. For this game, much of your time will be spent going around looking for Waddle Dees to free their imprisonment by the Beast Pack. With all the time you can put into this task, what happens when you save every Waddle Dee in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

In total, there are 300 Waddle Dees to save in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Once all have been rescued, you will return to Waddle Dee Town to everyone applauding you for your feat. Also, there will now be two golden statues in the middle of town near the Warp Star depicting Kirby and Elfilin. A message letting you know all Waddle Dees are home will pop on screen. You can then walk by and look at the statues anytime you want.

Unfortunately, that is the extent of everything that happens. Essentially, this is the game saying, “thanks for playing” without saying the words. If you are a completionist, this is another example of the journey being the reward than the reward being something game changing.