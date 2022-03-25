What is a Fatemaker in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina is the pure definition of Chaotic Good. In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, she creates a new Bunkers and Badasses campaign filled with evil dragon lords, sparkling unicorns, and much more. Wonderlands features a brand-new character creation system. This guide will explain the role of Fatemaker.

The Fatemaker is the title given to the heroes for this new Bunkers and Badasses campaign Tina is running. The character you create must prove themself worthy of the Fatemaker title, as “newbie” is the nickname you start the game with.

Each Fatemaker is destined to save the world from a great evil. Fatemaker is also a designation, similar to Shephard in the Mass Effect trilogy. It helps give context to the player in every story beat. Your companions Valentine and Frette will use Fatemaker when they speak to you in all of the story cutscenes. The Dragon Lord, the primary villain of the campaign, will often speak of the prophecy of the Fatemaker. The one who is fated to destroy him and save the realm.

When playing online, other players are known by their platform-specific account names. In the various cutscenes even playing online, you end up being the primary Fatemaker, as other players don’t exist in pivotal cut-scenes. In multiplayer, every member of the party will see their own custom character for the story moments. This allows everybody to experience the role of Fatemaker as Tiny Tina demands.