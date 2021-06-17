What is in the Give Back Bundle in Valorant? – release date, cost, contents

After being open to a public vote, the contents of Valorant’s upcoming Give Back Bundle are now confirmed, with Riot release full details of the bundle today. The Give Back Bundle will arrive on June 22 and will cost 6382 VP.

The bundle will be available from June 22 until July 8, and 50 percent of the weapon skin proceeds and 100 percent of the accessory proceeds will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

The content of the Give Back Bundle are as follows:

Reaver Sheriff

VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 Spectre

Reaver Vandal

Ion Operator

Give Back Gun Buddy

Give Back Card

Give Back Spray

All the skins were voted on by the community, so if you would have preferred something different then you have nobody to blame but your fellow player, sadly.

How to get VP

VP, or Valorant Points, can be purchased in game through the Valorant Store. They need to be purchased with real-world currency for the fllowing ammounts:

475 VPs: $4.99

1000 VPs: $9.99

2050 VPs: $19.99

3650 VPs: $34.99

5350 VPs: $49.99

11000 VPs: $99.99

If you are just a few Valorant Points short of the amount you need to make a purchase, it is possible for the artistically inclined to earn some for free. Players can get up to a maximum of 50 VPs to help them finalize a purchase in the story if they send the support team something that they feel deserves the reward.