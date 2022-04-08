What is Laetita’s password in Chinatown Detective Agency?

During The Curious Case of Cyrstal Clear case in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll need to get into a CEO’s study and view her emails. You have a five-minute time limit to do this, so you’ll need to be quick. This guide explains what the password for Laetita’s computer is so you don’t get caught out by the time limit.

What is the local name of Asia’s longest river?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The hint for this password is “Asia’s longest river (local name).” To get this name, you need to search for the local name of Asia’s longest river. If you don’t search for the correct term, you’ll end up with the wrong word. The best known name for Asia’s longest river is the Yangtze, but the name you need for the password is “Chang Jiang.” We’re not sure if the password is case sensitive, but we would recommend capitalizing both parts of the name all the same.

Once you’ve entered the password, you can look through the emails on Laetita’s terminal to get the solution you need for the case. The rest of the case will play out automatically because this marks the end of the opening three missions and the tutorial in Chinatown Detective Agency.