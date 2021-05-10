What is release date of League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 update?

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.2 update was released a few weeks ago, and Riot will soon be releasing the next 2.3 update. The update will bring new champions, skins, balance changes, and more, along with a bunch of improvements and bug fixes. Meanwhile, the release date of the League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 update has been announced, and here are the complete details about it.

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 Update release date

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 Update Release Date (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 Update will release on June 1 (01:00 UTC) and will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The size of the update and the features coming with this patch have not been revealed yet.

Once a patch gets released, players can play on the previous version of the game for 24 hours. After that, they will have to update the game to the latest patch to queue up. We will do a detailed article listing the APK and OBB download link along with a step-by-step guide to install the latest version of League of Legends: Wild Rift.