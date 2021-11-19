What is the best nature for Chimchar, Turtwig, and Pilpup in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The life of a Pokémon trainer is not easy, and there is a lot to consider when it comes to getting the most from your Pokémon friends. One of the important things to consider is the nature of your Pokémon, and how it will affect its overall development.

Because they will be with you the longest, and often form a vital part of people’s squads through the game, the nature of starters like Chimchar, Turtwig, and Pilpup is very important. While it all really boils down to personal preference, how natures affect a Pokémon means there are some pretty combinations of Pokémon and nature that players can take advantage of.

A quick note, for all these Pokemon, you want to avoid natures that will affect your Speed, as attacking early is very important in the game.

Turtwig

Turtwig is interesting, as lots of natures work well with it. You really just want to avoid a Jolly Turtwig and you will be in a pretty good spot. You can definitely be happy if you get an Adamant Turtwig due to the extra Attack stat.

Pilpup

For Pilpup, a Modest nature will result in higher Sp. Attack, which is great. It does sacrifice some normal attack for it, however. This is fine, as normal attack moves won’t really be part of a solid Pilpup’s arsenal of moves.

Chimchar

Adamant

An Adamant Chimchar will be trading some Sp. Attack for standard Attack, so if you plan on using lots of standard attack moves, this is the way to go.

Jolly

A Jolly Chimchar is going to be trading some Sp. Attack for Speed, meaning they will be getting off more attacks more often by nature of getting attacks off first.