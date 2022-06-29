What is the exact release time for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is nearly here. The highly-anticipated expansion will have multiple monsters for you to hunt and a new region to explore with a fresh story. The expansion will be releasing to the Nintendo Switch and the PC simultaneously, and many fans are eager to learn when they can jump into the game. In this guide, we’re going to cover the exact release time for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

When can you play Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

For PC players, we have a more exact idea of when the game will be released. Here’s a full breakdown of the release times you can expect to encounter on Steam, depending on your time zone.

United States, West Coast: 9 PM PT on June 29

United States, East Coast: 12 AM ET on June 30

Europe: 6 AM CEST on June 30

United Kingdom: 5 AM BST on June 30

Australia: June 30 at 2 PM AEST on June 30

Those eager in the United States can expect to play it late in the night, and they should be able to jump into it throughout the day, whereas those in Europe will have the chance to play early in their mornings.

However, for those playing on the Nintendo Switch version of Sunbreak, we don’t know the exact time. The Nintendo eShop does not have a timer for games available on their store, but given the history of Nintendo games, we can guess Sunbreak will be available at midnight in your local area. If the game is still not playable shortly after midnight in your time zone, you may want to refer to the time zones we listed above.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will release on June 30 to the Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam. You will need the base game of Monster Hunter Rise to play it.