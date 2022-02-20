What is the Fabrication Terminal in Horizon Forbidden West?

The time has come to venture further west. You have established a connection to Gaia and now you need to gather her functions. You now have access to plenty of new features including the Fabrication Terminal. This is what the Fabrication Terminal is in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You unlock the Fabrication Terminal as part of the Eye of the Earth story mission. This mission starts immediately after you have completed the Dying Lands mission and have overridden the Repair Bay Core. Once this is done, you will gain access to a new feature for Horizon; The Base. The Base is where you can go explore new features in the game, access drones (if you have them unlocked), and speak to Gaia.

Among the items you have access to in your Base, you can find the Fabrication Terminal. This machine is linked to the machines you can override. Once you activate the Fabrication Terminal, you will see a list of the machines you can potentially override. To gain the ability to override a machine, you first need to unlock the ability to through the Fabrication Terminal. For instance, you can override the Plowhorn if you give the Fabrication Terminal three Plowhorn Horns and one Plowhorn Primary Nerve.