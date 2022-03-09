What is the highest level license in Gran Turismo 7?

In order to participate in some of the championship circuits in Gran Turismo 7, drivers will need to collect a range of licenses from the World Map’s License Center. This can take some long hours to complete, considering there are 10 trials in each, but the highest level license holds rewards that are worth millions of credits.

The highest level license you can earn in GT7 is the Super License. Its menu and trials are unlocked once the International A’s License Test is completed. All 10 of its trials are One Lap Time Attacks, meaning you’ll need to complete a single lap in a certain amount of time with the cars given. Thankfully, most cars you will be driving are some of the fastest, including the Super Formula cars. As for its rewards, the Audi R8 LMS Evo ’19 is given once the Super License is acquired, while the Red Bull X2019 can also be gifted if you earn all gold trophies in its trials.

Below you can find each trial’s car, course, and gold trophy requirement.