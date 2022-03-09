What is the highest level license in Gran Turismo 7?

Expect some Super rewards ahead.

In order to participate in some of the championship circuits in Gran Turismo 7, drivers will need to collect a range of licenses from the World Map’s License Center. This can take some long hours to complete, considering there are 10 trials in each, but the highest level license holds rewards that are worth millions of credits.

The highest level license you can earn in GT7 is the Super License. Its menu and trials are unlocked once the International A’s License Test is completed. All 10 of its trials are One Lap Time Attacks, meaning you’ll need to complete a single lap in a certain amount of time with the cars given. Thankfully, most cars you will be driving are some of the fastest, including the Super Formula cars. As for its rewards, the Audi R8 LMS Evo ’19 is given once the Super License is acquired, while the Red Bull X2019 can also be gifted if you earn all gold trophies in its trials.

Below you can find each trial’s car, course, and gold trophy requirement.

TrialCarTrackMaximum time needed for gold
S-1Aventador LP 750-4 SV ’15High Speed Ring1:12.100
S-2F50 ’95Autodromo Nazionale Monza2:02.300
S-3Silvia spec-R Aero (S15) Touring CarTsukuba Circuit1:00
S-4Supra GT500 ’97Tokyo Expressway – South Counterclockwise2:00
S-5GR Yaris RZ High Perfomance ’20Sardegna – Windmills1:25.800
S-6Shelby GT350R ’16Trial Mountain Circuit2:15.000
S-7SF19 Super Formula / Honda ’19WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca1:07.400
S-8Zonda R ’09Autodromo de Interlagos1:32.900
S-9GT-R GT500 ’08Deep Forest Raceway1:24.400
S-10917K ’70Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps2:26.000

