What is the Key Swallowed By Mimic used for in Lost Ark?

The free-to-play MMO Lost Ark has more content than most will be able to discover with hidden quests, optional dungeons, world bosses, and more loot than you know what to do with. Yet while you’re managing the loot that’s dropping across the land of Arkesia, players will eventually stumble across an item called a Key Swallowed by Mimic.

While many items that drop with no immediately apparent use, only for players to be surprised later that it’s an optional currency for an obscure NPC, the Key Swallowed by Mimic is trash loot. Players cannot dismantle it, and there are no available turn-ins for the item. The item merely takes up space until sold to a vendor for a whopping one silver.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The item is believed to simply be of humorous intent: the idea of mimics swallowing their own keys has comical notations, ensuring that their mouths cannot be locked closed. Still, the item has been cluttering up the pockets of adventurer’s that aren’t sure as to what to do with the key, and there is no shortage of mimics in the Nevatia Ruins of Ozhorn Hill.

This, combined with the expansiveness of Lost Ark where items can have secret uses, has frustrated some. Thankfully, players can free themselves of the shackles of the key by selling it to a vendor, or simply dragging and dropping off of their inventory to destroy the item.