What is the max level in Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Zero Dawn picks up right where the first game, Horizon Zero Dawn, left off. Aloy will set out on an all-new adventure to discover the secrets of the Forbidden West and, hopefully, get some answers from Sylens along the way. As with the previous game, leveling up will once again play a major role in acquiring the necessary tools to survive the harsh environments in this world. Fans wondering what the level cap is need look no further. Aloy will once again be able to reach a max level of 50.

In starting their journey, players can expect to begin the game at level one. Guerilla Games has chosen not to carry over the levels acquired in Zero Dawn. Much like in the previous game, however, Aloy will level up mainly by completing main story quests. There is also an absolute ton of other ways to gain experience simply by exploring the map. Side missions are plentiful and much more fleshed out this time around, providing interesting stories and characters to interact with in Aloy’s travels.

Quests come with a suggested level, and players might find themselves feeling underpowered if they just push through the main story. Luckily, the game also features the usual exciting map of optional objectives when exploring off the beaten path. Hunting down the towering Tallnecks provides a great experience and opens up fast travel points to many convenient areas. There are also rebel camps to conquer, collectibles to find, and much more. Relic Ruins are newly introduced, which require solving intricate puzzles for rewards.

Prepare to be immersed in this absolutely stunning open world. Take the time to explore it, as leveling up will grant new skills and improvements that are vital to tackling some of the challenges in the Forbidden West.