What is the Mechanical Pinwheel in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

You aren’t the only thing that fell out of the space-time rift above the Hisui region. Various mechanical items have made their way to the region and they can all be bought from Ginter outside of Galaxy Hall. The mechanical items definitely stand out amongst the other items that he sells. Here is what the Mechanical Pinwheel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is.

How to purchase the Mechanical Pinwheel

Screenshot by Gamepur

As always, when it comes to buying unusual items, you will need to visit Ginter outside of Galaxy Hall. He can be found next to the Gingko Merchant caravan and sells a different item each day. This item is randomized so it might take a while for you to get your hands on the Mechanical Pinwheel. The mechanical items work differently than the other items he sells. The first mechanical item he sells will cost you 20,000 PokéDollars. Each mechanical item after that will cost an additional 20,000 PokéDollars.

What does the Mechanical Pinwheel do?

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you buy the Mechanical Pinwheel, you will be able to find it in your home on the windowsill by your bedroll. If you interact with it without a Rotom either in your party or in a pasture, nothing will happen. If you have caught a Rotom, it will be able to interact with the Mechanical Pinwheel and change forms into Fan Rotom, an electric/flying-type Pokémon.