What is the release date of Path of Exile 2?

For Path of Exile players, there’s a massive learning curve to get into the core game, and new players likely struggle to understand how to build a character due to the intense skill trees. There’s a lot of creativity and diversity players can pick, making the options overwhelming, but dedicated players have placed much time into it. Because there’s so much love for the game, the announcement for a Path of Exile 2 made for some shaky ground. When is the expected release date of Path of Exile 2?

When will Path of Exile 2 release?

Unfortunately, the release for Path of Exile has been pushed back several times, and while Grinding Gear Games has promised there would be a beta at the end of 2022, or closer to the early portion of 2021, it is now expected for the game to have a full release closer to 2024. Unfortunately, the date has been pushed back several times. We’re awaiting further updates from the Grinding Gear Games team as they work on the game’s future. In the meantime, they will continue to work on Path of Exile, consistently updating the base game until the sequel arrives.

Path of Exile 2 will take place 20 years following the death of Kitava, giving rise to new powers and those who wish to take what they believe is rightfully theirs. There are 19 ascendancy classes to choose from and a new skill gem system to work through, giving players the chance to directly socket their support gems into the Skill Gems. You can also expect new armor and weapon progression, and returning players’ microtransactions will work with the new game. The next game will take several notes from the first game and the many updates Grinding Gear Games has ushered in for a full-blown sequel.