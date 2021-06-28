What is the release date for NHL 22?

We are now into the summer months in the Northern Hemisphere, and that means a look towards the future of sports games. Traditionally, most yearly sports titles, such as FIFA, Madden, and NBA 2K, launch in the fall, and the NHL franchise is no exception. Hockey fans typically look towards the summer for the first information regarding NHL from EA Sports, but should we expect that again this year? Let’s take a look at what we know, and don’t know about NHL 22

As of this writing, we do not know the exact release date for NHL. In fact, there’s a lot that we don’t know about the newest simulation hockey game. EA has not confirmed a release date, nor cover athlete information, or any news regarding what will be new for both old and next-gen consoles.

We do, however, have a general idea as to when NHL 22 will release. During EA’s 2021 Q4 earnings report, the company disclosed release date timelines for the upcoming year’s slate of games. NHL 22, as of May 2021, is slated to be released during Q3 of this year. Since EA’s earnings year ends on March 31, this means that NHL will be release sometime in either October, November, or December.

The launch of the yearly NHL game typically coincides with the start of the NHL season. Since the upcoming season should start sometime in October, expect NHL 22 to come out during that month.