What is the release date for Planet of Lana?

Planet of Lana, a sci-fi puzzle adventure game on a self-described “epic” scale, is coming soon to PC and Xbox consoles. How soon, though, is rather a closely guarded secret for now, but we do know a few things already.

According to composer Takeshi Furukawa, composer of The Last Guardian, who made some comments before the game’s world premiere trailer at The Game Awards 2021, Planet of Lana is a sci-fi story, centered around “a heartfelt relationship between a young girl and an adorable creature.” The trailer showed off a gorgeously-realized desert landscape reminiscent of Star Wars’ Tatooine, as a young girl is chased through the sands by a horde of menacing machines. A screenshot from the game’s website shows the adorable creature Furukawa mentioned facing off against an enormous and many-toothed beast.

Image via Thunderful Publishing

The trailer presented a beautiful selection of scenes set to a sweeping score by Furukawa, but by the end the only information granted to the audience about when Planet of Lana is coming out was that it would be releasing some time in 2022. More than that is not known at the moment, except that the game will release on Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.