What is the release date for Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the upcoming action role-playing game from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company finally has a release date. The game will be arriving on January 28, 2022 the companies have announced.

According to the official website for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game will honor the gameplay of previous Pokémon games while also bringing something new to the mix, so Pokémon can potentially afford to get quite excited about this release.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players will need to catch, survey, and research wild Pokémon in an long-gone era of the Sinnoh region, so this game will be sending players back in time to work on the region’s very first Pokédex. The game predates the idea of a Pokémon trainer, or a Pokémon League, and the environments will be harsher than the Sinnoh region players may remember from Diamond and Pearl.

To catch Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus , players can observe them and learn their behavior, then carefully sneak up and attempt to catch them in their Poké Ball. They can also have your ally Pokémon battle wild Pokémon that you hope to catch. This will all work very similarly to the systems that players will know and love from the rest of the series.