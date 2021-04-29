What is the release date of Starfield?

The future holds plenty of possibilities, and Bethesda enjoys providing fans a peek of what the team is working on. Right now, the ample speculation is Starfield, a game Bethesda initially shared during the company’s E3 press conference in 2018. It’s been a few years since it was first teased. The big curiosity surrounding the game’s release is the science-fiction game will be making its way to the PlayStation console, primarily due to Microsoft purchasing ZeniMax, Bethesda’s parent company. There’s plenty of speculation that the game will come to the PlayStation. However, Microsoft’s current trend aggressively pushes the Xbox Game Pass, and more Xbox Content with Bethesda tells a different story. Without a current release date for Starfield, we can’t offer a conclusive answer.

Starfield was supposedly in development well before the deal before the two companies took place. With everything up in the air, and no conclusive evidence of any Starfield gameplay, plot, or mechanics, we have extremely little to construct a concrete estimate. The big announcement surrounding Starfield will be what will happen when it launches and where it’s going. We can assuredly say that it will be available for PC.

For now, Starfield remains an anomaly, save for the teaser trailer Bethesda released alongside the game’s announcement in 2018. The development team has said that this will be the company’s next big AAA game, and after that, they can shift their focus to The Elder Scrolls 6, which may be everyone’s private motivation to learn when this game is coming out.