What is the release date of Free Fire OB28 update?

Free Fire OB28 update is all set to release on the global servers after the testing phase and will add a bunch of new features, including new characters, modes, pets, and many improvements and bug fixes. Players will be able to download the patch from Google Play Store and App Store after the maintenance gets over.

Your wait will be over soon as the patch will be arriving soon, and here is the release date of the Free Fire OB28 update.

Free Fire OB28 Update Release Date

As per the previous update launch pattern, Free Fire OB28 update is expected to release on June 8, 2021 (UTC) globally. The official list and details of features will be revealed once the patch notes are out; however, as per the leaks, here are the features that you can expect to arrive in the next update:

New Character: D-BEE

New Pet – Dr. Beanie

New Gun – UZI

New configurations and 2nd slot for Grenades

Character Improvements

Creative Mode: Build Your Room

Gold Royale: Super Kalahari

In addition to this, the update size has also not been announced; however, players can expect it to be around 1 GB, so make sure you have enough space in your device before you download the Free Fire OB28 update to avoid any installation errors.