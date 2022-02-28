What is the release date of Free Fire OB33 update

Garena is gearing up for the forthcoming Free Fire OB33 update, and its Advance Server will be released soon to test the new features. As always, the update will carry out plenty of new content, including weapons, characters, guns, and a few bug fixes too.

If you are also excited about the arrival of the Free Fire OB33 update, you can have a look at the upcoming patch’s release date down below.

Free Fire OB33 Update Release Date

As per the previous update launch pattern, Free Fire OB33 update is expected to be released on March 23 (UTC) and will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The in-game servers will be taken down for maintenance before the new content gets available to play, and no player will be able to enter the game during this period.

As of now, there is no information regarding the content coming to Free Fire OB33 update. We will update the article once the Advance Server releases showcasing all upcoming features. If you want to participate in the beta testing, you can register for it, complete the registration process, and you’re all set to provide direct feedback to the developers.