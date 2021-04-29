What is the release date of Gran Turismo 7?
Will GT7 hit the shelves in 2021?
The Gran Turismo franchise has been going strong ever since its the first title launched in 1997, and it doesn’t look like Sony-published series will be stopping anytime soon. In June 2020, PlayStation confirmed that a Gran Turismo 7 is in the works and under development. However, we did not receive a release date at that time, and almost a year later, we have only received a bit more clarity regarding a time frame for GT 7.
It seemed for quite some time that Sony’s plan was to release Gran Turismo 7 at some point in 2021. And that was the case, as the new title was expected to go live this year. However, PlayStation did confirm earlier this year that a 2021 release will not happen at all.
During an interview that PlayStation head Jim Ryan did with GQ UK back in February, a PlayStation PR representative confirmed that the timeline for Gran Turismo 7 has shifted from 2021 to 2022. PlayStation stated that it was having COVID-related trouble with development of the game, and because of the fluid situation, noted that the company will announce a launch date in the near future.
It’s been over seven years since the launch of Gran Turismo 6, and it looks like it will be at least eight until GT 7 does officially go live. Until then, we’ll have to be on the lookout for any teasers, much like the one that PlayStation snuck into a DualSense promo in April.
We will update this guide to reflect any future updates regarding Gran Turismo 7.