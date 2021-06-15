What is the release date of Mario Party Superstars?

Nintendo has heard your opinions on how disappointing their Mario Party collection in the past was and responded with Mario Party Superstars. Mario Party The Top 100 was an underdeveloped celebration of the series only on the Nintendo 3DS, and baffling did not feature any of the long list of fan-favorite boards. Mario Party Superstars aims to right that wrong with various great locations and mini-games that fans have grown to love, all updated for the Nintendo Switch. Here is when you can expect Mario Party Superstars to release.

Mario Party Superstars is set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 29. As stated above, the game is a compilation of fan-favorite boards and mini-games from the Nintendo 64 trilogy of games. Included so far on the board side is Peach’s Cake from the first Mario Party and Space Land from Mario Party 2. Additionally, there will be over 100 classic mini-games from the series that you will partake in. As a special bonus following an update to Super Mario Party, all game modes in Mario Party Superstars will feature online play.

Mario Party Superstars looks to be a good step in the right direction for celebrating the series’ past. However, only five board games being included is a little disconcerting considering how many there have been that fans adore. One of the biggest complaints with Super Mario Party was that there were not enough boards, and it looks like Nintendo is repeating that process, although there is potential for more boards to be added in the future.