What is the release date of Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will give players something they didn’t realize they needed, a tactical RPG from Firaxis, the team behind XCOM. It’s a mistake to think of it as just an XCOM game with a Marvel skin, however.

At the moment, the planned release date is for some time in March 2022, but no exact date has been provided yet. There is a planned gameplay reveal that will be taking place on September 1. According to Firaxis, the combat will be very different from what people expect from an XCOM game. A large part of this is simply down to the fact that in XCOM you play human soldiers taking in an alien threat, and the idea of pressure is paramount. In Midnight Suns, you will be playing as superheroes.

The game will forego permadeath and will feature Iron Man, Blade, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Nico Minoru, Robbie Reyes as Ghost Rider, Magick, and Wolverine. Four other heroes will also be in the game but have not been revealed yet, bringing the total roster of friendly heroes to 13. The heroes will be banding together to stop Lilith, the mother of demons.

Midnight Suns will launch on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One, Series S, and Series X.