Concord Characters Tier List – Ranking The Best Characters

Concord is a 5v5 team-based first-person shooter for PS5 and PC that pits your team of Freegunners against rival teams. The 16 launch characters are mostly a band of mercenaries and outlaws that belong to a crew called the Northstar. After experiencing the early access beta, mechanics around characters felt similar to Overwatch, while its game modes lean more towards Call of Duty. So, here’s our Concord tier list ranking all the characters according to how effective they were in our matches.

Ranking Concord Characters in a Tier List

Source: TierMaker/Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Tier Characters S Haymar, Lennox, Duchess, Kyps, Emari A Star Child, Vale, Bazz, Daw B Roka, IT-Z, 1-0FF C Teo, Daveers, Jabali D Lark

What are the Best Characters in Concord

After ranking all the characters in this tier list, it’s time to help you figure out which one is the best character for you in Concord. We’ll go over each character and their abilities briefly to help you figure out which ones align with your playstyle better.

Haymar – A Fire Mystic

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Haymar is a powerful Freegunner that can hover over the battlefield and control fire at will. You can use her fire abilities to block enemy paths and deal explosive damage with her Flameshot Bow. Her versatile skills put her at the very top of this Concord characters tier list. If you’re planning an ambush or stuck in a corner, you can use her blinding flash to get the upper hand on the enemy team.

Crew Bonus Warden: Increased Weapon Range. Weapons Flameshot Bow Combat Trait Hellfire: Extra charges for Wall of Fire and reduced cooldown for Blinding Flash. Passive Abilities Flameshot Charge: Overcharges the bolt if aimed longer, with the bow dealing more damage. Active Abilities Blinding Flash: Throws a projectile that flashes enemies and causes them to go blind for a short duration.

Wall of Fire: Can create walls of fire by throwing a projectile at a designated spot. Movement Skills Can Hover and Dodge in Air

Lennox – A DPS Gunslinger

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Yondu…I mean, Lennox is revered as one of the best Gunslingers in the galaxy, and for good reason. He can do some serious damage to enemies with his heavy handgun and a rapid-firing revolver. He’s also quite self-sufficient due to his self-healing abilities. His exploding knife also does a decent amount of explosive damage to enemies.

Crew Bonus Warden: Increased Weapon Range. Weapons Bell Ringer Heavy Handgun

Chesterly Rapid-Fire Revolver Combat Trait Reloads weapon when dodging. Passive Abilities Gunslinger: Swapping from an empty weapon to the secondary weapon will auto-reload the stowed weapon. Active Abilities Claxton Healing: Regenerates health for a short duration.

Exploding Knife: Throws a knife at enemies that deal explosive damage. Movement Skills Can perform a double jump.

Duchess – A Mystic that Disrupts Enemy Movement

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Duchess is a strong Mystic to have on your team, as she can block enemy pathways with walls that stay up even after multiple rounds. Not only can she control the battlefield, she can change the landscape of it. She can also blast enemies away with her Ruinous Blast ability. Her Ruinous Blast also makes enemies caught in the blase vulnerable to increased damage from your team.

Cew Bonus Ranger: Better weapon recoil. Weapons BA02 SMG Combat Trait Dodge Reload: Reloads weapon while dodging. Passive Abilities Austorium Resistance: Duchess’ blasts won’t damage her if she’s caught in them. Active Abilities Construct Wall: Creates a wall on a designated spot obstructing enemy movements.

Ruinous Blast: Creates a blast zone that inflicts damage to enemies caught within and makes them vulnerable to increased damage from Duchess’ teammates. Movement Skills She can double jump.

Kyps – A Stealthy Robot That Reveals Enemy Positions

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Kyps is a great support character that can help teammates get the upper hand in more ways than one. For starters, she can deploy traps that flag enemies’ locations if triggered. If enemies’ skills are becoming a problem for your team, she can chuck a grenade at them, disabling their skills and damaging shields. She can also position herself easily behind enemy lines after turning invisible on dodge.

Crew Bonus Tactician: Faster reloads. Weapons Burst Pistol (Suppressed) Combat Trait Marked Target: Reveals enemy position and resets cooldown when damaging an enemy during Stealth. Passive Abilities Stealth: Turns invisible when dodging enemy attacks for a short duration.

Lookout: If she gets taken down, the enemy’s location is visible to her teammates. Active Abilities Surveillance Traps: Placed on the battlefield to reveal the enemy’s position if triggered. These traps can carry over to other rounds and can be retrieved to get ability charges.

Disruption Grenade: A grenade that can disable enemy abilities while damaging their shields. These also reset the dodge cooldown on the throw. Movement Skills She can double jump.

Emari – A Tank With a Gattling Gun & Projectile Shield

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Emari is built like a tank that can also shred enemies with her Rotary cannon. She’s the anchor that protects her teammates with a projectile shield and also buffs their defenses with additional armor. Her great defense stats make her a great part of any team.

Crew Bonus Anchor: Increased incoming healing. Weapons Rotary Scrap Cannon Combat Trait Synergy Shield: Destroying Protile Shield grants armor. Passive Abilities Tough as Nails: She receives reduced damage to her body Active Abilities Armor Generator: Stackable ability that generates armor for nearby teammates.

Projectile Shield: Creates a shield in front that blocks projectiles. Movement Skills She can only do a single jump.

Star Child – Rage Fueled Warrior With Impenetrable Skin

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Star Child is a beast who charges towards enemies without worrying about damage after hardening his skin. His Shotgun makes quick work of enemies, but not as quickly as his Power Slam, which knocks back enemies. He’s a great Freegunner for players who like to take on enemies up close.

Crew Bonus Breacher: Faster dodge cooldowns. Weapons Skullbreaker Shotgun Combat Trait Diamond Dodge: Activate Diamond Skin for a short duration while dodging. Passive Abilities Diamond Skin: Hardens skin, which provides additional armor when using active skills.

Berserker: Refreshes skill cooldowns on kills. Active Abilities Rage Rush: Rushes towards enemies with hardened skin.

Power Slam: Unleashes a powerful ground slam that damages enemies in the vicinity. Movement Skills He can double jump.

1-0FF – Wall-E’s Final Form That Blasts Enemies With Trash Bag Bombs

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

1-0ff is a sentient recycling robot that joined the ranks of Freegunners. He’s a great Tank character that teammates can rely on to suck up enemy projectiles with his Industrial Vacuum. He can also reverse the flow of the Vacuum and blast enemies back. His deployable Air Barriers come in handy to set up defenses against projectiles in blind spots.

Crew Bonus Anchor: Increased incoming healing. Weapons CC-1090 Industrial Vacuum

Pressure Blaster Combat Trait Trash Dispenser: More Trash Bombs with increased damage. Passive Abilities Scrap Detector: Objects highlighted can be vacuumed.

Tough as Nails: He receives reduced damage to his body. Active Abilities Air Barrier: Puts down a cylinder that detects incoming enemy projectiles. Gains charger by filling up the Vacuum.

Trash Bomb: A bouncing explosive projectile that detonates on contact. Movement Skills Can perform a single jump.

Jabali – Hybrid DPS Healer

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Jabali is a decent support character who can share his energy to heal his teammates and cause damage to enemies. His Pulse-Guided Rifle makes him a medium-range fighter who can launch Hunter Orbs that seek out enemies and blast them. The more damage he inflicts with Hunter Orbs, the better healing he performs.

Crew Bonus Ranger: Better weapon recoil. Weapons Pulse-Guided Seeker Rifle Combat Trait Pulse Radius: Increased radius for the Life Pulse’s healing aura. Passive Abilities Life Cycle: Taking down enemies or hitting them with Hunter Orb recharges Life Pulse. Active Abilities Life Pulse: Launches an orb that creates a radius of healing aura around an ally.

Hunter Orb: Enemy-seeking orb that inflicts damage. Movement Skills He can triple jump.

Daw – Healing Protector

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Daw is a dedicated healer who can keep your team pushing forward through the “thickest” of battles (no pun, I swear). He can provide covering fire with his Burst Rifle while focusing on keeping teammates alive through deployed healing devices and a protective dome.

Crew Bonus Tactician: Faster reloads. Weapons Sanctuary Burst Rifle Combat Trait Intensive Care: Healing Pads do more healing before deactivating. Passive Abilities Second Wind: Heals a small amount of HP while dodging. Active Abilities Healing Pad: Deploys a device that heals teammates nearby.

Safety Dome: Creates a protective dome around himself and allies that blocks incoming projectiles. Movement Skills He can double jump.

IT-Z – Teleports Around Enemies & Disrupts Their Weapons

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

We personally had a lot of fun trying out IT-Z’s teleportation abilities. She’s fast, but her Cosmic Slip abilities position her as one of the fastest Freegunners in Concord. She can also distract enemies by leaving a decoy behind after teleporting or dodging. Her enemy weapon disruption abilities are really useful in intense situations where the enemy team is DPS-heavy.

Crew Bonus Haunt: Increased mobility. Weapons Electrostatic SMG Combat Trait Evasive Maneuvers: Increased mobility when low HP. Passive Abilities Mirror Image: Dodging or Cosmic Slip creates a decoy. Active Abilities Cosmic Slip: Throws an orb to a designated location, and on the second activation, she teleports to the orb.

Scramble Rebound: Disrupts enemy weapons with chaos energy. It returns to It-Z and supercharges her weapon on contact. Movement Skills She can double jump.

Vale – Deadly Sniper

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

She’s a deadly sniper who can also track enemies through walls. Her bionic limbs give her increased mobility so she can position herself at a vantage point quicker and be ready for incoming enemies. She can also place a mine in her blind spots to damage any approaching enemies.

Crew Bonus Warden: Increased weapon range. Weapons Monarch “Long 52” Sniper Rifle Combat Trait Enduring Aim: Gain damage resistance while aiming down sight with Sniper Rifle. Passive Abilities Peak Performance: Gain faster rifle handling on a critical hit.

Critical Eye: Ability to track enemies with low health through walls. Active Abilities Leap: Jump higher with bionic legs.

Trip Mine: A mine that attaches to surfaces and detonates on enemy contact. Movement Skills She can perform the double jump.

Roka – Master of “Death from Above”

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Roka shines when her Jet Propulsion boots keep her in the air, and she can shoot down a barrage of rockets at enemies. The Missile-Lock function helps her track and release missiles at the right moment, ensuring they hit the target without fail. She can also slam into the ground, inflicting AOE damage to enemies to switch to a more ground-based combat instead of flying.

Crew Bonus Haunt: Increased mobility. Weapons SAL-90 Light Missile Launcher Combat Trait Hover Targeting: Target locking enemies is quicker while hovering. Passive Abilities Explosive Jump: Create a damaging explosion on double and triple jumps.

Missile Lock: Aiming down sight target-locks an enemy. Active Abilities Hover Thrusters: Roka can hover in the air.

Blast Dive: Slam into the ground and deal AOE damage to enemies in the vicinity. Movement Skills Roka can hover in the air, do air dodges, and perform triple jump.

Teo – Standard DPS Character

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

The role of TEO in Concord is similar to Soldier-76 in Overwatch. He provides a similar gameplay feel to a player who’s an avid Call of Duty or a Battlefield player who’s trying out a hero-based team shooter. He wields two good DPS weapons with great movement skills, like multiple dodges and jumps. Teo is also armed with two types of grenades that either let him enshroud enemies in smoke or damage them.

Crew Bonus Ranger: Better weapon recoil. Weapons ZEG-12 Guild Gard Rifle

CL ROC 99 Guild Guard Sidearm Combat Trait Rapid Reposition: Increased mobility after performing a dodge. Passive Abilities Tactical Weapon Sights: See enemies through smoke when aiming down sights. Active Abilities Smoke Grenade: Throws a grenade that produces a cloud of smoke on detonation.

Cluster Grenade: Throws a frag grenade that splits into smaller explosives. Movement Skills Can perform double jump and double dodge.

Daveers – Burns Up The Battlefield

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Our first impression of Daveers was that of a hybrid DPS support character. She can create flammable pools of Burnite that can either self-ignite or teammates can strategically set off to burn enemies. She can also throw darts at enemies to cause even more fire damage. However, her limited usability is what ranked her in the lower tier of our Concord characters tier list.

Crew Bonus Breacher: Quicker dodge cooldown. Weapons MK 5 Burnite Grenade Launcher Combat Trait Resistant Dodge: Gain damage resistance for a brief time after a dodge. Passive Abilities Volatile Chemicals: Teammates can shoot Burnite pools and ignite them. Active Abilities Ignition Dart: A dart that inflicts fire damage to enemies and ignores Burnite pools.

Burnite Canister: Creates Burnite pools around an area that can self-ignite. Movement Skills Can perform a double jump.

Bazz – Enemy Tracking Ninja

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Bazz is one of the most unique characters in this Concord tier list. Instead of a standard weapon, she wields throwing knives that inflict decent damage to enemies. She’s an expert at tracking enemies, especially if they’re hit with her throwing knives. Her mobility skills are the highest among all the characters, as she can double jump, triple dodge, and perform a boosted slide jump.

Crew Bonus Haunt: Increased mobility. Weapons Carbon Steel Throwing Knives Combat Trait Skillful Tracker: Track enemies through walls while crouching. Passive Abilities Beacon Blades: Can track enemies hit with a throwing knife. Active Abilities Lunging Strike: Lunge and attack enemies with a deadly melee strike.

Scourge Star: Thrown items at enemies inflict vulnerability debuff on them so they take increased damage. Movement Skills Can perform double jump, triple dodge and boosted slide jump.

Lark – Buffing Algea

Source: Firewalk Studios via Gamepur

Lark is also a support and one of those situational characters in this Concord tier list. It mostly buffs teammates with haste and increases damage resistance while making enemies vulnerable and slower, which is nice. However, the Razorpod Launcher doesn’t output enough damage, and enemies can easily predict Lark’s returning to a planted pod ability.

Crew Bonus Tactician: Faster Reloads. Weapons Razorpod Launcher Combat Trait Natural Dexterity: Gain faster reloads in a spore area. Passive Abilities Fungal Resistance: Damage resistance increases with the amount of active spores. Active Abilities Transplant Pod: Puts down a pod that Lark can return back to.

Spore Seed: This drops a spore on the ground that grows over time. It grants teammates haste and increased damage resistance and makes enemies slower and more vulnerable. Movement Skills Can perform a double jump.

So these were all the best characters in Concord ranked in a tier list. This tier list is based on our first impressions in the early access beta and will be updated if there are any changes made to the characters.

The rankings are based on our personal experience with these characters, which may differ from yours. So we recommend trying every character anyway to see if you can utilize a character that aligns with your playstyle better.

