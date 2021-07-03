What is the release date of Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle?

Card battle RPG Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle is a Nintendo Switch exclusive fans of the anime should be excited about. Published by XSEED Games, it will be released physically and digitally, but is a release date on the cards? Keep reading.

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle Release Date

Cygames’ Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle will be making its way to Switch consoles on August 10, 2021. If you order the game either digitally or physically, you’ll gain a promo code that includes two alternate art cards, ten seer’s globes, and cosmetic items in the mobile and PC versions of the mainline Shadowverse. On day one, it will be $49.99.

Is there a demo of Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle?

Yes, you can download it on the Nintendo eShop. Go to the game’s main page and on the right side, you’ll see a Download Demo button under Proceed to Pre-order.

The demo itself consists of the first chapter of the card game, which introduces you to the mechanics of Shadowverse and the characters you’ll get to know on your journey to be the very best. It should be a treat for fans of the anime as you’ll explore the locations of the show and get to talk to your favorite classmates. Once you’ve finished the demo, you’ll be able to transfer your progress to the full release on August 1.

Is Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle coming to PS4, Xbox One, or PC?

Unfortunately, no. It is only a Switch exclusive at the time of writing.