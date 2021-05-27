What is the release date of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes?

The Dark Pictures Anthology horror game series from Supermassive Games is getting its third installment, and as with the previous installments, the lead-up to its release is full of intrigue and mystery. House of Ashes is the name of the next attempt at an interactive horror movie from Supermassive, and it certainly sports a different tone than its predecessors Man of Medan and Little Hope. Will players be able to get their hands on this terrifying tale before spooky season hits this year?

Publisher Bandai Namco clarified in a first look and gameplay reveal video that The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes will release in 2021, but there was no specified release window. The video also outlined the premise of the game, which will take place at the tail end of the real-life Iraq War in 2003. Instead of playing as ordinary everyday schmucks, players will be in the role of Special Force soldiers. In the heat of battle, these soldiers and their enemies both find themselves trapped underground in a buried Sumerian temple, and tensions along with a fragile alliance will surely form.

The Iraq War setting is a curious framing, and skeptics may doubt the abilities of Supermassive Games to depict a conflict that is still fresh in the public’s mind. Whatever the case, it will be for players to judge when the game releases on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in 2021 — this guide will update when the publisher announces a more specific release period.