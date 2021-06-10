What is the release date of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a standalone fantastical adventure where Tiny Tina leads the narrative to guide the players through a magical world. It will take place completely separate from the Borderlands universe, but it was inspired by the Borderlands 2 DLC, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. A big difference from the Borderlands series is players will be able to customize their character in Tina’s adventure.

At this time, the expected release date of this title is set to be sometime in early 2022. We can expect it to release to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on launch day. Despite it being a fantasy adventure, we’re still expecting to see a large pile of guns, a wacky narrative, and outlandish humor we expect from the Borderlands team at Gearbox Software. Alongside the array of guns, we’re also told that there will be magical spells that players can cast. Based on the brief teaser we received during Summer Game Fest, the spells will be used in the character’s off-hand and will augment a player’s weapon during combat.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a star-studded cast starring Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, Ashly Burch, and Butt Stallion, Handsome’s Jack pure diamond horse from Borderlands 2. Given the large star power behind this title, we are looking forward to hearing the cast take jabs at one another throughout the adventure.