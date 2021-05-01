What is the release date of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide?

Last summer Vermintide developer Fatshark dropped a pretty big surprise on us with the reveal of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Set in the dystopian and extremely far future of the Warhammer 40K universe, Darktide is the spiritual successor of Vermintide 2, taking players away from the mystical ruins and crumbling stone cities of the fantasy world, and into the dingy and mutant-infested bowels of an Imperial Hive City that’s fallen under the influence of a Chaos cult.

The big question on fans’ minds is, when exactly does Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launch? The first trailer for Darktide was released on July 23, 2020, and according to interviews, at that time Fatshark had already been hard at work on the game for awhile. If we use Vermintide 2 as an example, we can expect the game to be just around the corner. Vermintide 2 had a public incubation of eight months from initial announcement to release, and it’s already been nine months since Darktide was revealed.

However, that comparison may not be the best way to gauge things. While it has similar gameplay concepts to Vermintide 2 – and most likely the same engine – Darktide is still a completely new game, with its own world, gameplay, and scope. This makes it hard to predict whether a Q3 or Q4 2021 release window seems more likely. One thing is certain, however: barring completely unforeseen development obstacles, Fatshark intends to launch Darktide before the end of 2021.

The best part is that Darktide builds upon the foundation of Vermintide 2, and will likely be a much more polished and replayable experience at launch. Vermintide 2 was great back when it came out, and over the following years Fatshark continuously updated the game with bug fixes, performance improvements, AI tweaks, and meaty content expansions. We can expect Darktide to be a really robust multiplayer offering at launch, more complete and rewarding than any previous Fatshark game.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available on PC later this year, and you can wishlist it on Steam already. The game will also arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, either alongside the PC release or shortly after it.