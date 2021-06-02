What is Valorant Mobile release date

Valorant is one of the most popular 5v5 first-person shooter games globally, which is quite evident from its huge esports scene and player base. The game has marked its first anniversary, and on this occasion, Riot has revealed that the game has around 14 million players on an average each month. Considering this huge success worldwide, Riot announced that they would be expanding Valorant to mobile devices, and the game will be known as ‘Valorant Mobile.’

Valorant Mobile Release Date

Apart from the announcement of Valorant coming to mobile devices, Riot has not revealed any information regarding the release date of Valorant Mobile as the game is still in the developing stage. This is why there are no images or gameplay videos available currently; however, we can expect more information from Riot in the coming days.

However, it might take a few months to launch the game softly before its global release that can take around a year or more after the official announcement. Riot has always been focused on giving players a good gameplay experience; therefore, Riot won’t be releasing Valorant Mobile before optimizing it completely, and players can expect it to become available as a region-locked beta version and then slowly getting expanded to other regions.

Here’s what Riot said while announcing Valorant Mobile: