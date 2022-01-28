What level does Oshawott evolve into Dewott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Oshawott is one of the three starter Pokémon you can choose in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. When you select Oshawott as your partner, it will be working with you to progress through the story and learn about the various Pokémon species scattered all over Hisui. To work on your Pokémon entries, you’ll also need to level up and evolve Oshawott into Dewott, its second form. In this guide, we cover what level Oshawott evolves into Dewott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Unlike a handful of other Pokémon in the game, Oshawott does not have any crazy evolution requirements that you need to meet. Instead, all you have to do is reach a certain level with Oshawott, precisely level 17, and then you’ll have the option for it to become Dewott. If you’re having trouble leveling up your Oshawott, the best way to do this is to have you as the primary member of your party and use it in battles against other Pokémon. The more wild Pokémon you fight, the faster it will increase levels, becoming stronger.

Alternatively, if you’re working on other Pokédex entires, having Oshawott in your party provides it a small amount of XP. While it won’t receive a massive amount, it will eventually gain enough to reach level 17.

At level 17, head into your Satchel and select Oshawott. You should then have the option to have it become Dewott. The next step is to work towards leveling up Dewott so it can evolve into Samurott.