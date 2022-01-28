What level does Quilava evolve into Typhlosion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are three starter Pokémon for you to choose from in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. One of them is Cyndaquil, and it evolves into Quilava. The second evolution of this Pokémon remains the same from the previous games, but the big chance is the third evolution, Typhlosion, turning it into a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about level does Quilava evolve into Typhlosion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Beyond Typhlosion being a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon, there are no changes to how you level up and evolve Quilava into Typhlosion. You’ll need to level Quilava up to level 36, and then it will become Typhlosion. The best way to earn enough experience points is to consistently use it in battle, fighting other wild Pokémon you encounter in the world. Make sure you use Quilava in every battle as your first Pokémon.

If you don’t use Quilava in battle, you can also level it up by having it in your party, especially if you’re working on other Pokédex entries. You can also level it up through obtaining resources.

When your Quilava reaches level 36, head into your Satchel and choose Quilava. You’ll then have the option to evolve it into Typhlosion, which will be the final evolution.