What level does Sprigatito evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Sprigatito is the lovely Grass-type starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This sweet cat is a great choice to start your journey in Scarlet and Violet, and like every starter Pokemon in the franchise, has three stages of evolution you can unlock as you play the game. This Grass-type Pokemon will serve you well as you train it well and advance in levels, but you might want to know exactly when you can expect Sprigatito to evolve. (Also helpful for those who want to keep Sprigatito as a sweet kitten forever.)

When does Sprigatito evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The first evolution for Sprigatito will happen early on in your Pokemon adventure. Sprigatito will evolve into Floragato when it hits level 16. The other starter Pokemon, Quaxly and Fuecoco, also follow this pattern and will evolve at this level. This standard pattern also applies to some of the other starter Pokemon in the franchise overall. Floragto is a pure Grass-type Pokemon and has no secondary typing.

Related: How to evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The three starter Pokemon will also evolve at the same level when trying to reach the third stage in the evolution line. In the case of Floragato, the tricky and magic cat will evolve into Meowscarada at level 36. Continually level up your Pokemon with a variety of methods, including catching Pokemon, battling other trainers, or participating in Tera Raid battles to gain EXP candies. Meowscarada is a Grass-type and Dark-type Pokemon, which is a weak defensive type, taking super effective damage from Fighting, Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice, and Fairy types. However, it is resistant to Ground, Ghost, Water, Grass, Electric, and Dark types, and even immune to Psychic types.

Utilize these strong Pokemon in your teams by leveling them up.