Wiglett is among one of the many Pokémon that will be appearing in the Paldea region. You can find them while playing through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you’ll want to make sure you catch it at least once to add it to your Pokédex entries, bringing you one step closer to the end of the game. Wiglett does have an evolved form, Wugtrio. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Wiglett evolves into Wugtrio in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wiglett’s transformation into Wugtrio is a relatively straightforward one. The only thing you need to do is have it reach level 26. You can do this by providing rare candies, having it level up while in your party, or having it as your lead Pokémon and using it in battle. Once it hits level 26, Wiglett will go through a brief animation, and it will become Wugtrio, a similar transformation from when Diglett becomes Dugtrio, although some distinct differences set these Pokémon apart.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you encounter a Wiglett at a higher level beyond level 26, having it become Wugtrio is much easier. You only need to have it level up once, and it will immediately become Wugtrio, or you can stop it from doing so if you’d prefer to have it remain Wiglett.

Wugtrio is the same type of Pokémon as Wiglett, a Water-type. It will only be weak against Electric and Grass-type attacks and is effective when battling against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon. For those who already grabbed Quaxly at the beginning of the game, Wugtrio might not be a go-to option, but you’ll want to make sure to add it to your Pokédex to complete the game.