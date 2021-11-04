What pieces of furniture can you use to cook in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update?

Cooking is one of the many new features added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the 2.0.0 update. Cooking works a lot like DIY, and cooking recipes have now even merged into your DIY app on your NookPhone. In order to cook a specific recipe, you need enough specific materials to make your culinary dreams a reality. And instead of using a DIY workbench, you can use specific pieces of kitchen furniture. But which ones?

There are a few furniture items you might expect to be able to cook on, but cannot. These include campfire cookware (despite its name), a wood-burning stove, a hearth, or a bonfire. The general theme to the furniture items you surprisingly can’t cook on seem to be items that primarily involve an open fire. These items deceptively fall into the “heating and warmth” category, one guesses. Small kitchen appliances like microwaves, rice cookers, and toasters also cannot be used for cooking.

On the other hand, the pieces of furniture which allow you to cook will be large, with a big, flat surface area for cooking — kind of like the DIY workbench itself. This means items like the clay furnace, gas range, and system kitchen are all good to go. Generally, if it’s unarguably a large piece of kitchen furniture, you can cook on it.