What Pokemon have the Flame Body Ability in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Flame Body is a vital passive ability in Pokémon if you want to hatch eggs in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The ability reduces the number of steps required to hatch an egg and can save trainers a considerable amount of time. That said, only a few Pokémon in the game are blessed with Flame Body ability.

What Pokemon have the Flame Body

Below are all the Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that can have Flame Body ability:

Ponyta

Rapidash

Magby

Magmar

Magmortar

Slugma

Magcargo

Heatran

Keep in mind it’s not guaranteed that these Pokémon will have Flame Body ability. Remember to remove all other Pokemon in your party except the Eggs and your Pokemon with Flame Body or Magma Armor when hatching multiple Eggs. Inside a battle, if a Pokémon with this Ability is hit by a move that makes contact, the attacking Pokémon has a 30% chance of being burned.

Similar to Flame Body, Magma Armor is another passive ability that can help hatch eggs faster. However, only a handful of Pokémon can have this ability in the new games. Below are all the Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that can have Magma Armor ability:

Slugma

Magcargo

Camerupt

It’s worth noting that either of the abilities does not stack, so keeping multiple Pokémon with the same ability will still count as one.