What time does the Overwatch anniversary event start?
Celebrating success.
It’s time for the yearly celebration of all things Overwatch. Each year, Blizzard hold an event to celebrate their smash-hit hero shooter game, and this year the event will run from May 18 to June 8. The three-week-long event will introduce new skins for players to get their hands on.
In this guide, you will find everything you need to know about the event.
Event start time
While we know that the event starts on May 18, we do not have an official start time yet. Previous years saw the event go live around 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, 6 PM BST, so it’s a safe bet that things will kick off around then. For an exact time, it is worth following the official Overwatch Twitter account which will be making a tweet when the event officially begins.
Event Challenges
As always, there will be weekly challenges that players can complete to win unique cosmetics. The rarity of the prize will usually dictate how difficult the challenge is.
Event Skins
Blizzard always makes new cosmetics available as part of the event, and this year will see three new skins entering the game.