What time does the Overwatch anniversary event start?

It’s time for the yearly celebration of all things Overwatch. Each year, Blizzard hold an event to celebrate their smash-hit hero shooter game, and this year the event will run from May 18 to June 8. The three-week-long event will introduce new skins for players to get their hands on.

In this guide, you will find everything you need to know about the event.

Event start time

While we know that the event starts on May 18, we do not have an official start time yet. Previous years saw the event go live around 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, 6 PM BST, so it’s a safe bet that things will kick off around then. For an exact time, it is worth following the official Overwatch Twitter account which will be making a tweet when the event officially begins.

Event Challenges

As always, there will be weekly challenges that players can complete to win unique cosmetics. The rarity of the prize will usually dictate how difficult the challenge is.

Event Skins

Blizzard always makes new cosmetics available as part of the event, and this year will see three new skins entering the game.

Funky Baptiste

Light up the dance floor.



Groove past your enemies as Funky Baptiste when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/OzmqU9L1pw — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2021

Venus Moira

You grow, girl.



Trap your foes as Venus Moira when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/5BoLiR0BVQ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2021

Black Cat Sombra