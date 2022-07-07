What’s included in Psychonauts 2’s Motherlobe and Collector’s editions? Answered

Psychonauts 2 is a great game, making many a Game of the Year list when it launched in 2021. But it only released digitally on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. There’s never been a physical version — until now. Developer Double Fine is pressing discs for PlayStation 4 (and 5 via backwards compatibility), Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Read on for all the details on the different versions that are being put up for sale.

Psychonauts 2 – The Motherlobe Edition Bonuses

Image via Double Fine

This is the most basic form of Psychonauts 2’s physical release, but as described on Double Fine’s website, it still includes some nifty bonuses. In addition a copy of the game, it includes reversible box art on the outside, a lenticular O-sleeve on the inside, a series of six art cards, and a die cut sticker set. Pricing was not announced in Double Fine’s write-up, but it will presumably cost the same as the game’s digital version — that’s $59.99 USD / £54.99. The Motherlobe Edition will be available starting Tuesday, September 27, though preorders are open now.

Psychonauts 2 – Collector’s Edition Bonuses

Image via Double Fine

If you’re looking to get a fancier version of Psychonauts 2 on disc, then the Collector’s Edition is for you. Double Fine teamed up with iam8bit to put this one together, and it’s being sold on iam8bit’s store for $129.99 USD. For that price, you get everything included in the Motherlobe Edition, as well as a disc copy of the first Psychonauts game, download codes for behind-the-scenes content and all three volumes of Psychonauts 2’s soundtrack, two posters, an extra sticker sheet, and set of five Feast of the Senses pins, all packaged together in one fancy box.

Psychonauts 2 – Hardcover Artbook

Image via iam8bit

Those who already own Psychonauts 2 digitally and simply want to line their bookshelf with some related artwork have another option. iam8bit is also selling The Art of Psychonauts 2. The hardcover artbook, priced at $49.99 USD, includes concept art and dev interviews across more than 250 pages.