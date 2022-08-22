When are the 2022 Game Awards? Air date and schedule

Since 2014, The Game Awards have streamed annually, with each showcase featuring both its fair share of awards celebrating the video game industry, as well as quite a few announcements indicating what’s to come in the future. As was the case in previous years, the 2022 showcase will air toward the end of this year in December. Here’s everything we know so far about this year’s The Game Awards.

When are The Game Awards 2022?

The 2022 Game Awards will air on December 8, and the event will be available to view on a variety of streaming services, including YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. The specific times at which both the show’s preshow and the show itself will air have yet to be confirmed, but we’ll update this article once the crew behind The Game Awards shares more information on the event. While announcing the date for this year, the official Game Awards Twitter account did state that more details on the event would be unveiled this fall, so we can expect to learn more in the next few months.

🗓️ MARK YOUR CALENDAR 🗓️



THE GAME AWARDS

Live December 8, 2022



Join us to celebrate the best video games of 2022 and see what’s next.@TheGameAwards streams live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



More details this Fall on the show + tickets. pic.twitter.com/M2wOWQ75zn — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 22, 2022

At the time of writing, this year’s showcase will feature at least one new category: Best Adaptation. This category will highlight works that have adapted original video game IP into books, television series, movies, or any other type of non-game media. It’s possible that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the recent film adaptation of Uncharted could end up with nominations in this category, but that remains to be seen.

Last year’s awards featured the first trailer for the Halo television series, as well as the announcement of Alan Wake II. In addition, the 2021 awards also brought in the largest Game Awards audience to date, generating over 85 million livestreams worldwide.