When can you change outfits in Horizon Forbidden West? Explained

At the beginning of the game, you are stuck with the default costume for Aloy, and while it looks fantastic on the prolific character, it’s always great to have some variety in clothing. Here’s when you’ll be able to change costumes in Horizon Forbidden West.

It will take a little while to unlock the ability to change clothes. You’ll need to finish the tutorial section and defeat the Slitherfang first, and then after meeting your old friends from the first game once more, you head off to the west. After that, you come across a village named Chainscrape and an annoying leader named Ulvund. You’ll be tasked with defeating an infestation of machines in the area that blocks your passage. Along the way, you’ll see Erend once again from Zero Dawn, who’s not happy with Aloy leaving so suddenly after their victory.

When you return to the village after the encounter within the “To The Brink” questline, a bell will be rung and business is now open throughout Chainscrape. You can now change your outfits at the Stitcher, who is left of the Workbench, and your stash. From here, you can get the Zero Dawn-inspired Nora Huntress costume, which gives one point to Silent Strike Heal and Low Profile, and the melee combat-focused Oseram Explorer, which boosts your Critical Strike and Power Attack stats by one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It should take around two to three hours to reach this point in the game. Once you have the costume, you can change it in your “Inventory.” Simply press the cross button on the menu to alter Aloy’s appearance.