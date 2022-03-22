When can you preload Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a wild adventure led by Tiny Tina outside the traditional Borderlands story. For those eager to jump into the game when it goes live, you’ll want to make sure you pre-order the game and begin preloading it. When can you begin preloading Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands preload begins at different times, depending on what console you plan to play the game. Starting on March 22, anyone playing the game on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X or S can begin downloading it. You will need to pre-order the game before doing so, though. If you’re planning to play on a PlayStation 4 or 5, you’ll need to wait until March 23 rolls around.

These dates are well ahead of the official Tiny Tiny Wonderlands release date for March 25. After you’ve finished preloading the game, you can jump into it starting at midnight in your region, except for the United States, where it drops at midnight EST and then 9 PM PST. However, if you’re playing on PC, the exact release date changes slightly, giving a little headstart. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands officially launches worldwide at 12 NZDT on March 25, and it will unlock for everyone, which means those on the west coast of the United States can start playing at 4 PM PST.

You can review all the official release times on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands official website.