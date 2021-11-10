When do the Market crossover skins in Apex Legends launch? Answered

Apex Legends is a game that is not only known for its unique take on the battle royale genre but also its large selection of skins. Skins have always been a huge buying point in Apex Legends as the game is free-to-play, and the much-anticipated release of the Market skins is finally upon us. The Market crossover event skins were originally planned to be released back in March 2021 but got delayed due to an internal rebrand of the Market company.

The Market crossover event is finally here, but only for a limited time. If you want any of the brand new Market styled Legend skins and some returning legendary event weapon skins, you may want to act fast. The Apex Legends X Market crossover event runs from November 9th to November 23rd. After the event is finished, you most likely won’t see the Market skins return to the in-game store for a long time, if ever.

All Market crossover event skins

In total, there are five brand new Legend skins introduced within the Market event. Four of these skins represent the Market branding, while one is just a bonus skin added within the event. Here are all-new Legend skins available for you to purchase during the Market event:

Ringside (Legendary Wraith Market skin)

Sundown Desperado (Legendary Bloodhound Market skin)

Mic Check (Legendary Lifeline Market skin)

Night Crawler (Legendary Mirage Market skin)

Booming System (Legendary Gibraltar skin)